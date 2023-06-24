Former Golden Eaglets Midfileder Joins Cypriot Club

Former Golden Eaglets midfileder, Fawaz Abdullahi has linked up with Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia.

The 20-year-old penned a three-year contract with the former Cypriot champions.

“APOEL FOOTBALL (PUBLIC) LTD announces the conclusion of an agreement with the footballer Fawaz Abdullahi,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.”

“He plays as a defensive midfielder and last year he made 25 appearances with the Doxa Katokopia team, 11 as a starter and 14 as a substitute.

“We welcome him to APOEL and wish him good health and with hard work to help the team achieve its goals.

Abdulahi was a member of the Golden Eaglets side that featured at the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

