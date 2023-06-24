Ireland To Face France, Colombia In Friendly Games

Nigeria’s Super Falcons Group B opponent at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup Republic of Ireland have two friendly games lined up next month.

The World Cup debutant will take on France in Dublin on July 6th and on July 14th they will face Colombia.

The friendly against Colombia will be Ireland’s final tuneup tie before they will open their campaign at the World Cup against co-hosts Australia on July 20th.

Six days after their opener against Australia they will take on Olympic champions Canada.

Then on July 31 they will play their last group game against the Super Falcons.

On Tuesday Ireland recorded their first win of 2023 with a hard fought 3-2 win against fellow World Cup debutant Zambia in a friendly fixture in Dublin.

