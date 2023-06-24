Messi: I Struggled To Adapt To Life At PSG

Inter Miami new signing, Lionel Messi has revealed that he found life at PSG difficult for him to adapt despite having some of his friends in the club.

The 2022 World Cup winner stated this in an interview with beIN Sports on Saturday.

Messi’s early struggles in Paris were reflected in his form, as he scored just six league goals in his first season after netting 30 in his last year at Barcelona.

He said: ‘The truth is that it was a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected.

‘Apart from the fact that I had people I knew in the dressing room and I had relations with them, it was complicated to adapt to a new change. I arrived late, I didn’t have a pre-season. I had to adapt to a new city, which was difficult for my family and for me.’

