Naija Super 8 Qualifier: Finidi Reflects On Enyimba’s Win Over Heartland

Enyimba head coach coach Finidi George has reflected on the club’s Naija Super Eight playoffs victory over Heartland at the Eket Township Stadium on Saturday night.

Murphy Ndukwu scored the winning goal for the Nigeria Premier League champions on 24 minutes.

The Naija Super 8 Twitter handle posted Finidi’s reaction to the win.

“We knew it would be difficult,” Finidi said.

“Happy we won but not happy with the way we played, especially in the second half. Overall we had chances to score a second goal, but I am not happy about the play. We were lucky they didn’t get an equaliser,” the tweet reads.

With the win Enyimba will represent the South-East Zone at the Naija Super Eight finals in Lagos.

Lobi Stars, Remo Stars and Yobe Stars have also qualified for the competition.

Lobi Stars defeated City FC 4-3 on penalties after playing out a 2-2 draw on Friday,

Remo Stars beat Shooting Stars 3-0, while Yobe Stars overcame Gombe Stars 2-1.

The remaining teams will secure…