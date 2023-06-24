OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Signing Of 17-Year-Old Jamaica International

Chelsea have completed the signing of 17-year-old Jamaican forward Dujuan Richards.

The Blues, who made the announcement on their website on Saturday, stated that Richards will join the club next season following his 18th birthday.

“A prolific goalscorer at youth level, the 17-year-old was handed his senior international debut earlier this year against Trinidad & Tobago,” Chelsea stated.

“Richards’ first start for his country came three days later against the same opposition and he completed 90 minutes against Qatar earlier this month. Richards has also been selected by Jamaica for the upcoming Gold Cup.

“Born in Port Royal, the young forward has developed into a full international at the Phoenix Allstars Football Academy, which he joined at the age of 11.

“He has experience of facing English opposition at youth level and at the 2022 Manning Cup, an Under-19 competition regarded as Jamaica’s most prestigious youth tournament, Richards, representing Kingston…