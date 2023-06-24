Teranga Lions, New Challenge For Super Eagles!

An event last week is nudging me back to a subject I have avoided for a long time in my sports discourse – Nigerian football.

Teranga Lions quietly created history last week in Lisbon, Portugal. The world has been in a state of awe and shock, stunned by the transformation of the Senegalese national football team. The team that struggled to hold lowly Squirrels of Benin Republic to a 1-1 draw in Cotonou, became giant conquerors, a few days later, last Tuesday.

I have not read many analysts do a forensic on the friendly match of the Lions against the Samba Boys of Brazil that took place in Lisbon. It is as if there is a conspiracy of silence by the media? One of the strongest national teams in the world, the current third-ranked by FIFA, the country that plays with great consistency and has the best football records in history, Brazil, were taken to the cleaners by Senegal.

Only Nigeria in Africa had ever done what comes closest to Senegal’s feat. At the semi-finals of the…