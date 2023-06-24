U-23 AFCON: We’re In The Competition To Win It —Ghana Coach, Tanko

Ghana’s Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has said his team is in the 2023 Afcon U-23 tournament to win it.

The U-23 AFCON, which kicked off in Morocco on Saturday, will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic.

The Black Meteors will begin their campaign on Sunday against Congo at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, they will play the hosts Morocco, at the same location in the second Group encounter before the final round of Group matches against Guinea at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

Speaking at the pre-match conference on Saturday, Tanko said aside picking one of the qualification ticket, his team want to emerge U-23 AFCON champions.

“Our target is to qualify to the Olympic Games but of of course there is a trophy at stake so we want to win it too,” he said.

“Our preparations have been good. We started in Ghana and went to Egypt. Our objective is to qualify and to win the ultimate.

“I was at the last edition of this competition…