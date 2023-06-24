Why I Penned A New Deal With Real Madrid –Kroos

Real Madrid Star, Toni Kroos has revealed that his decision to extend a new deal with the club was the right thing.

Recall that the Germany midfielder penned a new one-year contract with Real this week.

And he explained: “[I did it] because I feel it is the right thing to do. In fact, I’d like to congratulate the club for the way in which they managed everything. I think it has been another showing of the connection I have with the club, on both parts. I made known my position saying the same thing from the start and very clearly: ‘I don’t want to leave here’.

“I’m not sure if I want to play another year or not, but I won’t leave here.’ Of course, the club has to keep in mind two important things: in theory, I could have signed anywhere else from January 1.

“The club could have pressured me a lot more before. And the second thing is that, when the new year starts, you have to plan things for next season in terms of personal things. So it’s better to know…