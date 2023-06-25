Ajibade Donates Jerseys, Tracksuits To Former Club Robo FC

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade donated jerseys, tracksuits, balls and other items to her former club Robo FC.

Ajibade who is currently signed to Athletico Madrid paid a courtesy visit to the Mushin based team.

The staff and players will now don the jerseys and tracksuits of her ‘RASH’ brand.

Commenting on her visit and the donations to her former club, Ajibade wrote on Twitter:”I’m honoured and delighted to be able to give back to my former club, Robo FC. The club that paved the way for me in professional football.

“Now over 100 players and the entire staff of Robo FC will be kitted in jerseys and tracksuits by the RASH brand,” she Tweeted.

Ajibade played for Robo FC between 2013 and 2018 scoring nine goals.

She scored nine goals and made one assist in 28 Primera Division games for Athletico Madrid last season.

By Toju Sote

