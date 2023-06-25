Black Meteors Claim Nervy Win Against Congo In Group Opener

Ghana’s Black Meteors had to hand on to seal a nervy 3-2 win against Congo in their opening Group A game at the 2023 U-23 AFCON In Morocco on Sunday.

The Black Meteors opened scoring in the 50th minute thanks to Ernest Nuamah.

In the 76th minute Emmanuel Yeboah made it 2-0 and got on the score again for his brace to register the third goal on 83 minutes from the penalty spot.

Reich Kokolo pulled a goal back for Congo in the 90th minute while Yann Kouori made it 3-2 in the 94th minute.

But it was too little too late as the Black Meteors held on to kick start the tournament with a win.

The Black Meteors will take on hosts Morocco in their second Group A game on Tuesday, June 27.

The Moroccans edged Guinea 2-1 in the opening game of the tournament on Saturday.

