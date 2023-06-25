Black Stallions Clinch Ticket To 2024 Paris Olympic Quallifiers

Nigeria’s men’s rugby national team, Black Stallions, have clinched the ticket for the Africa Cup 7s 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

In Sunday’s semi-final against Côte d’Ivoire in the pre-qualifying series in Mauritius, Black Stallions won 20 – 12.

Later on Sunday, the Nigerian side will take on Algeria in the final of the pre-qualifying series.

On day one of the pre-qualifying series, the Black Stallions hammered Ghana 24 – 7, trounced Burundi 43 – 14 before destroying Congo 43 – 0.

In the quarter-finals that was played earlier today (Sunday) Nigeria defeated Botswana 33 – 5.

The winner of the Africa Cup 7s in Zimbabwe – which will hold from 16th to 17th September, 2023, will qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The second and third placed teams progress to the 2024 Final Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Also the top two teams will qualify for the 2024 Challenger Series.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…