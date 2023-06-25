Borussia Monchengladbach Interested In Onuachu

German club, Borussia Monchengladbach have joined VFB Stuttgart in the race to sign Paul Onuachu from Southampton.

Transfer expert, Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Borussia Monchengladbach have strong interest in the Nigerian international.

Onuachu linked up with Southampton for €18m from Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk in January.

The 29-year-old is however desperate to leave the Saints following their relegation from the Premier League.

The striker failed to register a goal in 11 league appearances for Southampton.

Southampton will look to get at least the fee they paid to Genk for the player.

