Exclusive: 2023 AFCONQ: Adeleye, Not Uzoho Should Be Eagles No. 1 Goalkeeper Against Sao Tome -Aikhoumogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has insisted that Adebayo Adeleye deserves to remain in the Super Eagles goal post ahead of Francis Uzoho against Sao Tome in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper who was making his debut, proved his worth against Sierra Leone despite conceding two goals in Nigeria’s 3-2 win.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Aikhoumogbe called on the technical crew to give Adeleye another run of games against Sierra Leone.

“I feel impressed with he way he composes himself despite the fact that he was making his debut.

“His aerial ability is another aspect I liked about him and I think he should be giving another opportunity against Sao Tome.

“Adeleye will give the likes of Uzoho, Okoye and others a run for their money in the team.”

