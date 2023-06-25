Exclusive: Finidi Has Done A Great Job At Enyimba -Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has commended Enyimba FC boss, Finidi George for helping the team claim the Nigerian league title.

Recall that Enyimba became champions of the Nigeria Premier League (NPL) following a one-all draw with Rivers United in the final matchday of the Super 6 Championship Playoffs.

It was Finidi’s first title as a coach and credit has been given to him for transforming the team.

Reacting to the former Super Eagles star’s impressive achievement, Unuanel in a chat with Completesports.com stated that Finidi has done a great job with Enyimba.

“I think Finidi deserves great commendation for helping Enyimba win the NPL title.

” Coming to Nigeria to test your technical and tactical abilities really shows his determination to make a name for himself in the league.

“I am happy for him because truly he has done a great job with Enyimba.”

