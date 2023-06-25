Galatasaray Battle Celtic, Al Shabab For Ndidi

Turkish Super Lig giants, Galatasaray have joined the race for Leicester City midfileder Wilfred Ndidi.

Scottish club Glasgow Celtic and Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit, Al Shabab have previously been linked with a move for the Nigeria international.

According to Turkish media outlet, Pesindeyiz, Galatasaray have keen interest in Ndidi.

The 26-year-old has one year left on his contract and Leicester City risk losing the midfileder for free if they don’t sell him now.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Ndidi joined Leicester City from Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk for £17m in January 2017.

His compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho has also been tipped to leave the former Premier League champions this summer.

