If Madrid Want Hakimi We’ll Listen —Agent

Achraf Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano has said his client could make a switch to Real Madrid if an offer is received.

Hakimi was signed to Paris Saint-Germain from Serie A outfit Inter Milan in 2021.

In a chat with Diario AS, Camano said that Hakimi is committed to the Paris Saint-Germain project but has not rule out a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Achraf has been away from Real Madrid for five years, but it is always his home, somewhere in his heart the club is there,” Camano said.

“If Real Madrid want to sign him, we will listen. If you ask him, you will see that he is a Real Madrid fan, but our project now is that of PSG.

“Great players always see Real Madrid as a target. How many players would want to go there? Achraf lived it, and has been formed with the club’s values.”

Hakimi was at Real Madrid Castilla from 2016 to 2017 and was promoted to the senior team in 2017.

He scored five goals and provided three assists in 28 French Ligue 1 games for PSG who…