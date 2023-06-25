Ighalo Backs ‘Brother’ Osimhen To Break More Records

Odion Ighalo has tipped Victor Osimhen to break more records in his career.

Osimhen enjoyed a remarkable 2022/23 campaign breaking and setting a number of records.

The 24-year-old was top scorer in Serie A with 26 goals, the first African to achieve the feat.

The striker also scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League, equaling Obafemi Martins’ record for most goals by a Nigerian in a single season in the competition.

Th forward has also surpassed George Weah as the highest scoring African in Serie A.

Osimhen is also currently the sixth-joint top scorer in Nigeria’s history after netting twice in the 3-2 victory against against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone last Sunday.

“Every morning I wake up, I pray that my son will be greater than me,” Ighalo told Elegbete TV.

“Osimhen is like a junior brother to me, so I always wish him the best. He has passed my tally, but I’m not bothered- I want him to…