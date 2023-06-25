Inter Miami Set To Unveil Messi, Busquets

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami are set to unveil new signings Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets this summer.

Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer while Busquets was announced as the club’s signing on Friday, June 23.

Whilst Busquets left Laliga team Barcelona after 16 years.

Messi was linked with a Barcelona reunion this summer but he opted to sign for the American side.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Messi and Busquets will be unveiled on July 16 when Inter Miami take on St Louis City in an MLS game.

Messi netted 16 goals and notched 16 assists in 32 French Ligue 1 games last season while Busquets provided four assists in 30 Laliga appearances

Paris Saint-Germain won the French League after accumulating 85 points from 38 matches and Barcelona won the Laliga title with 88 points after 38 games.

