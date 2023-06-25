I’ve No Regret Leaving Inter For Chelsea -Casadei

Chelsea midfielder, Cesare Casadei has revealed that he has no regret leaving Inter Milan for Stamford Bridge last summer.

The midfielder made the surprise move from Inter Milan.

“It’s an experience that is teaching me a lot in every aspect,” he said. “I’m really happy with the choice I made along with my agent Paolo Busardò. It wasn’t the easiest option, but I wanted to take this opportunity because the chance to sign for a team like Chelsea, might only come up a few times in your career, if not only once.

“Today, I can say that this experience is giving me a lot from both a human and professional point of view. I feel like I’ve improved a lot since coming here.

Asked if Inter was his favourite team, he replied: “I’ll be honest, I’ve never had one. As a football fan, I’ve always liked the players more than the teams.

“I’ve just finished the season and I want to disconnect from football for a few days. Afterwards, it will depend on the options that are on…