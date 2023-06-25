Koulibaly Completes Move To Al Hilal After One Season At Chelsea

Chelsea have announced that Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly has completed his move to Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal after just one season with the Blues.

The London club confirmed Koulibaly’s transfer on their Twitter handle.

“Kalidou Koulibaly has completed a move to Al Hilal FC,” Chelsea stated on their handle.

Koulibaly has become the latest Chelsea player to move to Saudi Arabia as N’Golo Kante has also agreed to sign for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad.

Also, his compatriot Edouard Mendy is close to joining Al-Ahli.

Koulibaly signed for Chelsea from Napoli last July on a four-year deal.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge after helping Napoli win the Italian Cup in 2020 and Senegal claim the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

But he played just 32 games for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

