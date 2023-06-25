Man United Set To Bid For Brighton Midfielder

Manchester United are set to launch a bid for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in this summer transfer window.

Caicedo impressed with a tally of one goal and one assist in 37 Premier League games for Brighton last season.

According to The Times, United are set to move for the highly rated 21-year-old after having three bids for Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea.

Caicedo has also been linked with moves to Arsenal and German outfit Bayern Munich.

The Ecuador international joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 from the Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle.

He has scored three goals in 32 games for the Ecuador National team.

Manchester United finished third in the 2022/23 Premier League with 75 points from 38 matches and now looking to improve their squad for a better campaign next season.

By Toju Sote

