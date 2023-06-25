Morocco Edge Guinea In U-23 AFCON Opener

Hosts Morocco rallied from a goal down to beat Guinea 2-1 in the opening Group A match of the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Skipper Abdessamad Ezzalzouli converted two second-half penalties to hand the home side a perfect start in Rabat on Saturday.

In what promised to be an enthralling contest, debutants Guinea started the game on a strong note, displaying dominance and control over the proceedings.

The Guinean side demonstrated their attacking prowess early on, with midfielder Seydoumba Cisse unleashing a powerful shot that was expertly saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch in the 10th minute.

Morocco’s skipper Abdessamad Ezzalzouli came agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock midway through the first half, narrowly missing the target with his attempt.

Just two minutes remaining in the first half, it was Guinea who broke the deadlock through Algassime Bah who capitalized on a free-kick opportunity from outside the box.

Morocco equalised in 67…