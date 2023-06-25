Rivers United Beat Bendel Insurance In Five-Goal Thriller

Rivers United sealed a place in the Naija Super 8 finals following a 3-2 win against Bendel Insurance at the Eket Township Stadium on Sunday.

Liberia forward, Albert Korvah opened scoring for Rivers United on 10 minutes.

Bendel Insurance levelled from the spot through Dede Emekoyi on the dot of half time.

Korvah slotted the ball home from close range to restore Rivers United’s lead five minutes after the break.

Insurance fought back again with substitute Okon Ini-Obong volleying home from outside the box 20 minutes from time.

Morice Chukwu however converted from the penalty spot in stoppage time to hand Rivers United victory in the game.

Five other teams; Remo Stars, Lobi Stars, Yobe Desert Stars, Enyimba and Katsina United have qualified for the Super 8 finals.

They will be joined by two wildcard teams at the competition in Lagos.

The Super 8 finals will be held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos from July 7 to July 16.

By Adeboye Amosu

