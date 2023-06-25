Rugby: Nigeria Lose To Algeria In Pre-Olympic Qualifying Series Final

Nigeria’s men’s rugby national team, Black Stallions, lost to Algeria in the final of the pre-Olympic qualifying series in Mauritius on Sunday.

The Black Stallions suffered their first defeat of the series after going down 24 – 5 against Algeria.

Prior to the loss to Algeria, the Black Stallions had won all their five previous games in the tournament.

Despite the defeat, the Nigerian team had already qualified for the Africa Cup 7s 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

In the third-placed play-off, Côte d’Ivoire beat Ghana 28 points to 10.

The winner of the Africa Cup 7s in Zimbabwe which will hold from 16th to 17th September, 2023, is guaranteed a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

While the second and third placed teams progress to the 2024 Final Olympic Qualification Tournament.

