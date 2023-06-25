Spanish Club Keen To Sell Super Eagles Defender

Spanish Segunda Division club, Leganes are desperate to offload Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo this summer.

Omeruo is one of the top earners at Leganes and the Cucumbers, who are looking to reduce their wage bill are ready to accept offer for the centre-back.

According to Spanish newspaper, Diario AS, Leganes have no interest in keeping the Nigerian beyond this summer.

His constant injuries is also a source of worry for the club.

The 29-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Blue and Whites and is also not willing to sign an extension.

Omeruo initially joined Leganes on loan in 2018 before the move was made permanent the following season.

He has made 84 league appearances for the club with three goals to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu

