Akwa United Begin Training Ahead New Football Season

Ahead of the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier Football League season, Akwa United Football Club has began their pre-season training programme in Uyo.

20 players took part in the first training session which was supervised by coach Effiong Moses (MON), assisted by coach Umar Abdullahi and coach Edward Edemekong at the Uyo township stadium.

The players were taken through some fitness drills aimed at conditioning their muscular strength and cardio-vascular endurance ahead of the new season.

Other first team players and technical staff are expected in the camp later this week as the Promise Keepers hope to continue their training at the same venue throughout this week.

Fatai Osho is expected to be named new head coach of the former Nigeria Premier League champions.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.