Ameobi: Exciting Days Ahead For Newcastle United

Shola Ameobi has backed his former club Newcastle United to move from strength to strength.

The Magpies will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season following a remarkable 2022/23 campaign.

Ameobi claimed Newcastle United will need to spend to strengthen their squad and compete with Europe’ best, he believes they are on the ideal track.

“It’s gonna be a tall order,” he told Sky Sports.

“You’ve got the likes of Man City, all the top teams around Europe, PSG, you know.

“This is the vision, this is what’s getting everyone excited. As a fan you wanna hear our owner, our chairman saying that they wanna make this club what we all want it to be.

“That’s what’s exciting. Going about it the right way in a sustainable manner.

“You’ve got good team now with a Darren Eales and Dan Ashford from a football operations point of view making sure that we’re doing it the right way.

“It’s hugely exciting and I do believe that we’ll get there. These guys…