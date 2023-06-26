Arsenal Close In On Ajax Defender Timber

Arsenal are set to sign Ajax and Netherlands international defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer transfer window.

Arsenal are set to disburse €45 -48 million for the youngster.

According to a Tweet by TransferNewsLive and quoting transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Timber has a reached a verbal agreement with the Gunners.

The 22-year-old has been linked to Arsenal for about two weeks and a deal is being finalised at the moment.

Timber is regarded as versatile defender who can play either as a centre-back or a right-back.

He scored two goals and provided three assists in 34 Eredivisie games last season.

Ajax were third place in the Eredivisie last season with 69 points after 34 matches.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League standings last season with a total of 84 points after 38 games in the division.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…