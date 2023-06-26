Azpilicueta Agrees Two-Year Deal At Inter Milan

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed a two-year deal with Serie A giants Inter Milan.

This is according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Azpilicueta is set to become the latest player to exit Chelsea this summer.

The likes of N’Golo Kante, Edourd Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech have departed the London club.

Azpilicueta is now the latest player who is on the verge of bringing the curtains on his time at the Blues.

According to Romano, the Spanish defender’s contract is set to be terminated soon which will pave the way for his move to Inter.

“Understand Chelsea’s final green light to César Azpilicueta contract termination is expected soon. Work in progress,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“Azpilicueta has agreed a two-year deal at Inter, verbal agreement in place since last week.“

The 33-year-old right-back joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2012.

During his time at Chelsea, Azpilicueta has won the Premier League, FA…