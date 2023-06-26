Guardiola Is A Genius –Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has described Pep Guardiola a “genius”.

Arteta worked as Guardiola’s assistant manager at Manchester City before leaving for Arsenal.

He said, “He is forceful in everything: in managing, in convincing the group of his idea, in dragging everyone along, in getting the best out of them, in the decision-making process before and during the match, in ensuring that his message never expires. .. Pep is a genius.”

On last season, Arteta also told Marca:: “When the injuries started, I understood that it would cost us, but the real challenge would have been to win the Premier League.

“This is Arsenal, the level is very high. It hurts me not to have won the league, but this is sport. If I didn’t think there were some chance next year I would not be sitting here. That is our ambition even if the Premier League is the best league in the world and next season will be the most difficult league in the history of the Premier League.”

