Katsina United Pip Kano Pillars, Secure North- West Ticket

Samson Olasofo scored the winning goal as Katsina United defeated Kano Pillars 1-0 to secure a place in the Naija Super 8 finals.

Olasofo slotted home six minutes from time after receiving a pass inside the penalty box.

The Ikon Allah Boys joined Enyimba, Remo Stars, Lobi Stars and Yobe Desert Stars in the finals.

Rivers United and Bendel Insurance will fight for another slot later today.

The Naija Super 8 finals will run from July 7 to July 16.

All the matches will be played at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

All the qualified teams will earn N9m each.

The four semi-finalists will get additional N3m, while the finalists will receive another N9m.

The overall winner will take home the N25m prize money.

By Adeboye Amosu

