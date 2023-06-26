Kepa Weds Spanish Model, Andrea

Kepa Arrizabalaga tied the knot with Andrea Martinez at a stunning wedding in Marbella on Sunday.

The Chelsea goalkeeper married his fiancee, with several of his current and former teammates in attendance.

Arsenal’s Jorginho was there to celebrate with his former teammates, after moving across London in January.

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata was also pictured in attendance and struck up a strong relationship with Kepa during their time at Chelsea and with the Spanish national team.

Outgoing Chelsea stars Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic were pictured alongside their partners, after the pair were spotted at dinner with Andreas Christensen last night.

