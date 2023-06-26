Messi Wins Ligue 1 Best Foreign Player Award

Argentine skipper Lionel Messi has won the best foreign player in the French Ligue 1 award for last season.

Messi scooped the award after he had a tally of 16 goals and 16 assists in 32 League appearances in the 2022/23 season.

The 16 assists was the highest in the division and he earlier won the playmaker of the season as a result.

The Best Foreign player award was announced on the Ligue 1 Twitter handle.

Messi joined Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami this summer after two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi netted 21 goals and notched 20 assists in 41 games across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Paris Saint-Germain won the French League with a total of 85 points from 38 games.

