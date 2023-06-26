Napoli Will Sell Osimhen This Summer – Canovi

Agent Dario Canovi fears Napoli will sell Victor Osimhen this summer amid interest from European top clubs.

Osimhen caught the eye last season following an impressive campaign for Serie A champions Napoli.

The Nigeria international scored 26 goals to emerge top scorer in Serie A.

Canovi claimed it will be difficult for Napoli to resist a big offer for the 24-year-old with the likes of Chelsea Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich circling around.

Canovi told Radio Marte: “Osimhen makes you greedy, football is now business, Osimhen is also worth more than 150 million (euros), it would be very difficult to resist I think Italian football will lose another great champion to an offer like this.

“Now if I see (Sandro) Tonali, the image of Milan, leaving like this, for a lot of money in a strong team like Newcastle, but certainly not Liverpool, one of the two from…