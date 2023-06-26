NFF President Afraid To Take Decision On Peseiro

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said NFF president Ibrahim Gusau is afraid to decide on the fate of Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro.

Speaking as a special guest on a world-exclusive interview organised by Gbamm! Loving Football last Thursday, Gusau disclosed that the NFF would conduct an opinion poll where fans will decide whether Peseiro should remain as Super Eagles coach or go.

“Actually we have that plans to put it in front of Nigerians, to hear their views because we try the foreign and local coaches and it seems we are having some kind of problem,” Gusau said.

“Maybe we did not get it right – with the right person. We are surely going to push it to the public to hear their views on whether we should continue with Peseiro or he should go.”

Reacting to the opinion poll being considered by the NFF, Udeze urged Gusau to be the one to take the decision and not football fans.

“It’s not suppose to be like that for the NFF president to say fans…