Nigeria Win Bronze At Africa Beach Games In Tunisia

Esther Toko won Nigeria’s first medal in beach spring rowing event at the African Beach games in Tunisia.

Toko won bronze for Nigeria in the event at the beach games.

Not less than 11 events would be on offer, where athletes will showcase the talents and athleticism of Nigerian athletes on the beautiful beaches of Tunisia.

The events cover a wide range of sports, ensuring a diverse and exciting competition for both participants and spectators alike.

First on the list is the high-energy sport of Beach Volleyball, where Nigeria will be represented by 12 players.

Following closely is Beach Handball, with 10 players ready to showcase their exceptional skills on the sand.

In addition to these dynamic team sports, Nigeria will also compete in individual events.

Air Badminton will see three players from Nigeria demonstrating their agility, quick reflexes, and finesse.

