Nigerian Athletes Are Priority In AFN’S Premium Trust Bank Sponsorship Deal -Gadzama

Tafida Gadzama, the First Vice President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, says the coming on board of Premium Trust Bank as a sponsor of the federation will usher in a new era for athletes and officials.

Gadzama, a former African U20 400m champion and Olympics 4x400m gold medal winner was not happy with the boycott by some of Nigeria’s top home-based athletes of the AFN Golden League final in Uyo at the weekend, but assured he and his colleagues on the board of the AFN are concerned about how athletes have been treated in the last two decades and believes there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am happy Premium Trust Bank is finally going to become a sponsor of the federation 10 months after we were told they have signed a deal with us,” began the 1999 African Games 4x400m champion.

Gadzama says he and some notable former internationals on the board have been talking to make sure Nigerian athletes are the priority henceforth and must be adequately…