Nigerian Duo Qualify For World Games

Nigerian duo of Olubisi Oyewusi and Mauzi Zaanu have qualified for the 2023 World Combat Games, after beating their Ghanaian opponents at the 12th African Armwrestling Championships in the former Gold Coast.

In the women’s 90kg category, Oyewusi qualified for the World Combat Games after overcoming Alberta Ampomah.

While Zaanu sealed her ticket in 55kg class after beating Rachael Lankai in a playoff bout.

Also, Team Nigeria armwrestling placed overall third best as they won a total of 33 medals (10 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze) equalling 247 points.

This year’s World Combat Games is scheduled to hold in Saudi Arabia later this year.

