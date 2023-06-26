Olayinka Joins Serbian Club Red Star Belgrade

Serbian club, Red Star Belgrade have announced the signing of Nigeria forward Peter Olayinka.

Olayinka joined Red Star on a free transfer after severing ties with Czech Republic side, Slavia Prague.

The versatile forward signed a three-year contract with the former European champions.

“I already had the opportunity to visit the stadium and I am delighted with Maracana. It’s great to be in Zvezda, I feel great, everyone welcomed me and I can’t wait to play,” Olayinka told the club’s official website.

“I watched several Zvezda matches during the spring, I saw that we have a lot of quality players and a great team. Coming to Zvezda is a big step for my career.

“I am aware that it is a step forward, and change, although it is not easy, goes with the job of a football player. This is a new challenge that I have set before myself.”

