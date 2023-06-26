Osimhen Beats Salah, Mahrez To Win Best African International Award

Victor Osimhen has won the Best African International Player prize at the Ghana Football Awards.

Osimhen beats Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez and Yassine Bounou to the award.

It’s the first time Osimhen will be winning the award.

The 24-year-old had a remarkable 2022/23 season for Serie A champions, Napoli.

The Nigeria international was top scorer in Serie A with 26 goals and was also named best striker in the top-flight.

The striker has been linked with a big money this summer with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in his services.

