Osimhen Reacts After Winning At Ghana Football Awards

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has expressed his delight after emerging a winner at the Ghana Football Awards on Sunday.

Osimhen beat off competition from Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez to claim the Best African International award.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Osimhen thanked everyone for their support and also the organisers of the award for the recognition.

“Hello everyone I’m Victor Osimhen, SSC Napoli striker. It’s a great privilege for me to win this award it’s really a great honour.

“Thank you to those who voted for me and their support and major thanks to the organisers, Ghana Football Award for their love and support also I appreciate you for this recognition I’ll keep making Africa proud.

“Thank you all and God bless you.”

Osimhen helped Napoli win the league title in Italy, their first since 1990.

Also he emerged top scorer with 26 goals, and became the first-ever African top win the golden boot in the Italian topflight.

In the course of…