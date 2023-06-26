Serie A Club Roma Line Up Bid For Iheanacho

Serie A outfit AS Roma are the latest club to be linked with a move for Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

According to Italian news outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport, the Galliorosi are prepared to sign Iheanacho and his teammate Patson Daka this summer.

Roma’s general manager, Tiago Pinto flew to London on Monday to conduct the transfer business.

Pinto could meet with Leicester representatives to discuss the availability of both Iheanacho and Daka.

Iheanacho and Daka are looking to move away from the English club after they were relegated to the Championship last season.

Roma have already made preliminary inquiries but are monitoring several other profiles as they continue to seek attacking reinforcements.

Turkish outfit Besiktas and a number of Premier League clubs are also reportedly interested in the Nigeria international.

