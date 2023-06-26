Your Next Move May Make Or Mar Your Career

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has warned Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to carefully analyse his next move before accepting any offers from interested clubs in Europe.

The Napoli forward has garnered media attention following his impressive performance that help his club to secure the scudetto this season.

Again,Osimhen‘s two goals also helped the Super Eagles secure qualification to the 2023 Africa cup of Nation after Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone 3-2 in Monrovia,

These achievements have attracted the attention of European Giants, like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Man United, Chelsea and Atlético Madrid to be battling for his signature.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com. the former Wolfsburg star stated that the Nigerian international’s big decision may either make or mar his football career.

“I have followed the progress of Osimhen closely for both club and country, and I think he has done pretty well for himself….