A Great Reinforcement – Red Star Belgrade Chief Talks Up Olayinka

Red Star Belgrade sporting director Mitar Mrkela has heaped plaudits on new signing Peter Olayinka.

Olayinka was unveiled by the former European champions on Monday.

The 27-year-old joined Red Star Belgrade on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Czech Republic outfit, Slavia Prague.

The Nigerian signed a three-year contract with the possibility of a further extension.

“Olayinka comes from Slavia Prague as a free agent. He was the best football player there, and he is also a member of the Nigerian national team,”Mrkela told the club’s official website.

He has a lot of experience playing in European competitions, and last season he scored four goals in the Conference League and 11 goals in the championship.

“I believe that he will be a great reinforcement for Zvezda, he has the characteristics that we were looking for in a player for his…