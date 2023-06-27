Amoo Bags One-Year In Jail For Sexual Assault

Former Golden Eaglets star and FC Copenhagen of Denmark forward Akinkunmi Amoo has been sentenced to one-year in prison for sexual assault.

In a Tweet by former BBC World Football reporter, Osasu Obayiuwana, Amoo was sentenced by a Danish court on Friday, June 23, 2023.

However, he stated that Amoo will appeal the court decision.

Also, Obayiuwana posted a statement by a Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet who disclosed the outcome of Friday’s trial.

“This is the outcome of the trial, which has been going on for most of June, where a top player in Danish football has been charged with rape in a sexual relationship other than intercourse, as well as attempted rape and violations of two more women.

“It happens after he was found guilty of all three charges in the Copenhagen District Court by a dissenting magistrate on Friday afternoon, and it was a shaken man who received his sentence as he stood there in the middle of the room and listened to the outcome.

“An unconditional…