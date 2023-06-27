Bayern Munich Table First Offer For Kane

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have made an opening bid for Tottenham Hotspur forward, Harry Kane.

According to the Athletic, Bayern Munich officials have stepped up their chase of the England international.

An opening bid of €70m plus bonuses has been tabled to Spurs for the England captain – which was immediately returned to sender.

However, this hasn’t put off Bayern with negotiations now underway.

Kane, meanwhile, has had agents meet with Bayern to discuss the logistics of the move, including a new house and his children’s schooling.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the forward.

