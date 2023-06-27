Gundogan Joins Barcelona On Two-Year Contract

Laliga champions Barcelona have announced the signing of German international Ilkay Gundogan after the expiration of his contract at Manchester City.

In a statement released on their website on Monday, Gundogan joined after penning a two-year deal.

“Barcelona and Ilkay Gündoğan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended.

“He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros.

Gundogan departs City on the back of the club’s greatest season, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies within the space of a month.

He was in talks with City over a new deal ahead of his contract expiry at the end of this week.

However, the length of the deal on offer for the 32-year-old – one year plus an option of a further 12 months – was a sticking point, and he has instead penned…