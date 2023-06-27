‘It Was Scary, I Thought I Was Going To Die’

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny admits he feared for his life when suffering an on-field heart attack last season.

The Pole was forced off the pitch visibly shaken during Juve’s Europa League clash with Sporting CP.

He recalled to Canal Plus: “It was scary, I really thought I was going to die. After passing a ball to the defender I felt like my heart was going to explode, during a corner kick I told Arek (Milik) I was sick but the players of Sporting were already taking a corner.

“The pain in the chest was horrible, to this day we still don’t know what the reason behind it was, probably back/spine problems.”

On continuing with Poland, he added: “International retirement? Yes, it’s very close, I’m already playing longer than expected. I’ll stop when I feel I can’t give 100% on the pitch, so I want to finish at a high level. I won’t announce it, I’ll keep it as a surprise because I don’t want any goodbye.”

