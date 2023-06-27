Kovacic Joins Man City On Four-Year Deal

Chelsea have announced that Mateo Kovacic has joined Premier League rivals Manchester City on a four-year deal.

The Blues confirmed the move on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Mateo Kovacic has joined Manchester City on a permanent deal,” Chelsea wrote on their handle.

The Croatian joined Pep Guardiola’s side for an initial £25m which is also worth a possible £5m in add-ons.

Kovacic is City’s first signing of the summer after they won the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles last season.

His arrival follows the club announcing Ilkay Gundogan’s free transfer to Barcelona.

Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in August 2018, initially on loan, before signing a five-year deal.

He made 37 appearances for the club in a turbulent campaign last season as they finished 12th in the top flight.

Kovacic was part of the Chelsea side who won the Champions League in 2021, coming on as a late substitute in the 1-0 final win over City.

