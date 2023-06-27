Liverpool Set Sights On Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Premier League team Liverpool this summer transfer window.

Mbappe’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain ends in 2024 and he has told the French club that he will not renew.

According to MARCA, Liverpool are willing to disburse $300 million for the Frenchman’s services.

He has also been linked with a transfer to Laliga giants Real Madrid whom he almost joined last year.

Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and he has won the French League golden boot five times.

Mbappe got 29 goals and dished out five assists in 34 French Ligue 1 games last season.

Paris Saint-Germain won the 2022/23 French League with 85 points from 38 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.